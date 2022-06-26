2 men suspected of forcing entry into home near McDowell Road shot, killed

Phoenix police said the two men were found on the ground in front of the home with gunshot wounds around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Two men in their 20s were shot and killed after being suspected of forcing their way into a home near McDowell Road and 24th Street on Saturday.

The men, later identified as Jairo Perez, 20, and Jose Gutierrez, 24, were found on the ground in front of the home with gunshot wounds around 7:45 a.m., according to Phoenix police. Witnesses told officers the shooter was inside the home next to the men.

Perez and Gutierrez were taken to hospitals where they died.

Three people who were inside the home were detained peacefully and said they were defending themselves as the two men broke into their place, according to police. Their stories were consistent, police said.

After officials consulted with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the home occupants were released and their charges will be submitted for review.

