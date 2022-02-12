2 men sustain life-threatening injuries after shooting in Norfolk

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Norfolk that seriously injured two men.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of Pollard Street, according to police. The call to police came in around 4:40 a.m.

Two men with life-threatening injuries have been transported to the hospital.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip on the Norfolk Crime Line at http://p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.