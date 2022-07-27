2 men taken to hospital after fracas

Jul. 27—Two men were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with injuries after a fracas Monday afternoon on Pearl Avenue in Joplin.

Police Capt. William Davis said officers initially were called to an address in the 1500 block of South Byers Avenue regarding a man who had been assaulted with a golf club.

The injured man, Jeffrey A. Gillette, 35, had several lacerations on his body and was transported to the hospital.

Davis said a woman at the address told police that she had taken Gillette and his brother to 1900 block of South Pearl Avenue to check on a family member and that they had become involved in an altercation with two other men who showed up there. One of the men purportedly was wielding a golf club with which he assaulted Gillette and broke some windows out of the woman's car, Davis said.

Davis said when officers went to the Pearl Avenue address, they found John K. Conney, 52, there with injuries to his head, which he reported that he had sustained when assaulted by Gillette and his brother.

Davis said police are still sorting out accounts of what took place, with no charges filed as yet on Tuesday.