2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft

Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering.

Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd jut after midnight on Saturday.

The registration for the vehicle was “fictitious,” according to police records.

Several pieces of mail, including cash and checks, were found in the vehicle. Police records indicated that they were suspected to be have been stolen.

Police arrested Cameron Harnish, 20; Terell Rose, 21; and a 15-year-old male for receiving stolen property. Jail records showed that Harnish was also arrested on theft.

Harnish and Rose are currently not in custody, according to online jail records. Its unknown if the teen is still in custody.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



