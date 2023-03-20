2 men wanted, 1 woman arrested in Houston double murder case

[Source]

Houston police are looking for two men allegedly involved in a pair of murders in the Heights area earlier this year.

Polie Phan, 26, and Jaidan Vu Nguyen, 25, are facing capital murder charges for the fatal shooting of Dana Ryssdal, 35, and his roommate James Gerald Martin III, 37, on Jan. 26.

Ryssdal was reportedly found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in their shared home in the 1700 block of West T.C. Jester Boulevard on Jan. 27. Meanwhile, Martin was reported missing with a white Dodge Ram truck owned by Ryssdal.

The vehicle in question, which had an Oregon license plate, was reportedly found abandoned on Cullen Boulevard on Jan. 30. Then, two days later, Martin’s body was discovered in the trunk of a Toyota Prius that was being processed for evidence at a police impound lot.

The Prius was reported to be running in the roommates’ garage on Jan. 27, according to KTRK. The authorities said they found Martin with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kathy Vu, 23, who was reportedly identified as Phan’s girlfriend, is also being charged for tampering with evidence.

She was arrested on Friday and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Vu is accused of cleaning up the victims’ home and concealing a firearm after the murders. Police zeroed in on her through an H-E-B receipt that listed items such as a bottle of bleach, iodine, bath towels and cleaning sprays, as per KHOU.

Police also reportedly found boxes and bags of apparent marijuana and bundles of cash amounting to $35,980 in a freezer. Records show Ryssdal and Martin were legally involved in a marijuana harvesting business in Oregon.

Vu reportedly claimed that Martin had a history of making threats and that he owed her boyfriend $40,000 after a failed transaction. Police, however, believe it was Phan who owed Martin money.

Vu also denied knowledge of and involvement in the events of Jan. 27. However, court documents show she had been texting and talking to her boyfriend before, during and after Martin’s death.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS for a reward of up to $5,000.