2 men wanted for armed robberies, shooting in Philadelphia nail salons

Two men are being sought out in Philadelphia for allegedly robbing two nail salons at gunpoint over the weekend.

First incident: The first robbery occurred at Happy Family Salon on Girard Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The suspects, dressed in Muslim women’s clothing, forced employees into a backroom before stealing cash and licenses from their wallets.

Second incident: The second robbery occurred at Nails in the City on Aramingo Avenue a few hours later, at around 7:30 p.m. This time, the suspects shot a 43-year-old employee twice in the leg and foot before fleeing with cash.

Apparent disguise: Authorities believe the same suspects are responsible for both robberies. In both incidents, the perps wore Muslim women’s clothing, security videos show.

“They cover the face from head to toe. They cover everything, you can’t see anything,” the owner of Nails in the City told FOX 29.

Possible targeting: Both salons are Asian American-owned businesses. Sung Park, a former police officer now with the Pennsylvania Asian American Law Enforcement Association, suggested they were targeted.

“It's because they lack in language barrier and also there's always a business that's highly cash transaction,” Park told WPVI. “And it seems like they are, unfortunately, a vulnerable population so they are targeting them.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8270. Tips may also be submitted at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or online.

