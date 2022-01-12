2 men wanted in connection with Sunday armed robbery

Jan. 12—RED SPRINGS — Police here are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in the recent armed robbery of a local convenience store.

Terry Wayne Rice, 34, of N.C. 72 West in Pembroke and 30-year-old Gene Shelton Fulmer, of Pooh Road in Maxton, are wanted in connection with a Sunday armed robbery at the Jiffy Mart convenience store, according to the Red Springs Police Department. The men are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

The police department and Red Springs Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the men's arrest. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

Red Springs police responded at 8:05 p.m. Sunday to a report of an armed robbery at the convenience store located on the 1100 block of West Third Avenue, according to the department.

"Investigators learned after speaking with witnesses, that two Native American males came inside the store earlier in the day and were playing on a 'Sweepstakes' machine that was inside of the business. The pair played for a period of time and left. A brief time later, the same two Native American males came back into the store, one was carrying a vehicle 'Jack' handle and walked behind the stores counter, threatened the cashier, and demanded money while the other male was looking out for the other," according to the police department.

The cashier complied and opened up registers. The men then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators were able to identify the men as Rice and Fulmer through surveillance footage, according to the police department.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Rice and Fulmer are asked to contact Lt. McManus at 910-843-3454 or 910-580-2483. All information provided will be considered confidential.