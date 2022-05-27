2 men wanted for Orange Mound shooting, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department released photos of suspects from a shooting in Orange Mound.

On May 13 at approximately 6:30 PM, MPD responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Marianna Street and Carnes Avenue.

When officers arrived, a person was lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: