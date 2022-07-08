2 men wanted for robbing auto parts store, putting clerk in chokehold, MPD says

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help for information on 2 men who robbed an auto parts store in the late afternoon.

On Jun. 26 at approximately 4:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is in the 1000 block of Bellevue Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were told two men walked into the business, one armed with a handgun, and the other stood at the entrance.

Surveillance footage showed the armed suspect putting one of the clerks in a chokehold and demanding money from the register.

The man began taking the money out of the register while holding the employees at gunpoint, police said.

Police also said, that the suspect also took a car battery from the display shelf.

Both men fled the store on foot heading northbound on Bellevue Boulevard.

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium to dark complexion, a thin build, wearing a black mask covering his entire head, a black shirt, black pants, black Nike shoes, and armed with a handgun.

A second suspect is a man with an average build, wearing a face mask covering the lower portion of his face, a gray ball cap, a black shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and purple latex gloves.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

