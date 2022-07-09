2 men wanted for robbing group at gunpoint, MPD says

During the robbery, one of the victims tried calling the police but was shot.

On Jul. 2 at approximately 10:25 PM, two men followed another group from a convenience store back to the group’s home in the area of Ogunquit Lane and Castleman Street.

When both groups arrived, the two men pulled out rifles, police said.

During the robbery, one victim pulled out his cell phone to call the police, and the suspects responded by shooting them.

Both suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Edge with a possible Mississippi tag, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



