2 men wanted for stealing from Henry County cell phone repair shop

Henry County police are searching for a pair of suspects they say stole from a cell phone repair shop in McDonough last Wednesday afternoon.

On Dec. 28, at 3:15 p.m., two men went inside CPR Cell Phone Repair McDonough shop located at 1989 Jonesboro Road.

According to police, the suspects asked to look at an iPad. They allegedly took off running out of the store with the iPad and got into an unknown car.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts and identities of the suspects are urged to contact Det. G. Hurst at 770-288-8395 or Henry County police at 770-957-9121.

The investigation is ongoing.

