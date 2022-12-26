2 men wanted after stolen car found crashed in Whitehaven, MPD says

Two suspects are on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police.

On Dec. 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., MPD officers responded to a motor vehicle theft.

A black 2012 Kia Forte sedan was stolen from the 4600 block of Forest Oak Way.

The next day, around 1:15 p.m., the stolen car was found crashed in the 5000 block of Stacey Drive, MPD said.

Two men were seen getting out of the stolen car, and one of them may have been injured.

A white 1995-style Chevrolet pickup was seen picking up the two men from the crash site, MPD said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

