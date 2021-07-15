2 men were found dead inside a hotel room at the Versace mansion in Miami, nearly 24 years to the day fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered there

The swimming pool lined with 24-karat gold tiles at The Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach, Fla., as seen from the hotel's rooftop deck. The boutique hotel was once the home of slain fashion designer Gianni Versace. AP Photo/Jennifer Kay

Housekeeping found two dead bodies in a hotel room Wednesday at the former Versace mansion.

The mansion, now a hotel and event center, used to belong to iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Versace was murdered on the steps of the mansion by a serial killer and crazed fan on July 15, 1997.

Police are investigating after two men were found dead Wednesday at the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. The mansion now operates as a luxury boutique hotel and event center called The Villa Casa Casuarina.

Miami Beach Police said they received a call in the afternoon notifying them that a housekeeper had found the bodies in a hotel room. Police and fire rescue responded to the call and located the bodies.

MBPD spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told Insider the investigation is contained to the hotel room and that the rest of the property remained open as of Wednesday afternoon. No other details have been released.

The bodies were found nearly 24 years to the day that iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered on the steps of the mansion on July 15, 1997. Versace had purchased the property 5 years prior in 1992.

He was returning home from a morning walk to buy magazines when a man shot him in the head at point-blank range. The killer, Andrew Cunanan, had previously murdered four other men in a cross-country spree and was a crazed fan of Versace. He committed suicide eight days after Versace's murder.

Versace was 50 when he died. His murder was the subject of the TV drama "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" that aired in 2018.

