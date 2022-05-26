2 men, woman hospitalized after being shot on porch of Atlanta house

Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting that took place on the porch of a house.

Officers say they were called to a home on Windsor St. SW around 10:30 p.m. to reports of multiple people being shot.

They found three people on the porch of the home suffering gunshot wounds. All three were taken to local hospitals and are currently stable and expected to survive.

Some of the bullets did hit the house, but no one inside was injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say thanks to surveillance video in the area, they have a good idea about what led up to the shooting.

They say that the shooting is the result of an ongoing dispute with people in the neighborhood.

TRENDING STORIES:

APD Night Commander Captain Hunt says this is yet another example of an incident that could have been prevented if people knew how to resolve conflict.

“We need better ways to handle conflict resolution. You shouldn’t be shooting at someone if you’re upset with them,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say they do have several people of interest they are speaking with and hope to have the case wrapped up soon.