2 men and a woman wounded by gunfire in Brooklyn: NYPD

Two men and a woman were shot and wounded on a Brooklyn street corner early Friday, police said.

The gunplay happened at Ralph Ave. and St. John’s Place in Crown Heights just before 1:20 a.m.

Police said ShotSpotter, a law enforcement device designed to alert cops to gunshots, recorded six shots fired.

A 22-year-old woman was hit in the left foot and both men, 26 and 36, were struck in the hip, police said.

A heavyset man dressed in dark clothing was seen running off and is being sought as the possible shooter, police said.

The victims were taken by medics to Brookdale Hospital and are expected to survive. All three were initially uncooperative with investigators, police said.