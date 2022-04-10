2 men wounded in shooting early Sunday in the West Bottoms, Kansas City police say

Two men were wounded in a shooting overnight in Kansas City, police said.

At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a shooting in the area of Union Avenue and Mulberry Street in the West Bottoms, according to a report provided by the Kansas City Police Department.

There, police found two men on a sidewalk, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the report.

Both victims were taken to the hospital — one with injures that are life-threatening. No other information was immediately available.