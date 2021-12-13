2 men wounded Sunday in shooting in Adrian, taken to Toledo for surgery

ADRIAN — Two men were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a residence in Adrian.

Police were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of James Street to a report of a shooting with two victims, a news release issued Sunday evening by the Adrian Police Department said.

Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds, the report said. Both were transported by Adrian Fire Department ambulance to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and were in surgery at the time the release was issued.

A person of interest has been identified and is still at large, the release said.

The victims are 33-year-old and 65-year-old Adrian residents, police said.

Adrian police were assisted at the scene by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Adrian and Madison Township police, and the Adrian Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Greg Lanford at glanford@adrianmi.gov or 517-264-4851. Tips also may be emailed to APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: 2 men wounded Sunday in shooting in Adrian