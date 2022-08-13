2 Mercer County residents are jailed on charges accusing them of participating in Jan. 6 riot

Two Mercer County residents are in jail on federal charges accusing them of participating in the Jan. 6, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Shawndale and Donald Chilcoat of Celina were arrested Thursday by Toledo police and booked into the Lucas County Jail.

>> RELATED: Moments from Jan. 6 presented by House committee

The case against the Chilcoats relies on several tips, according to 12-page statement of facts filed in U.S. District Court along with the criminal complaint and arrest warrants. A special agent with the FBI assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force lays out the case against the Chilcoats in that statement.

The tips include photographs, social media posts, video clips, U.S. Capitol Closed Circuit TV recordings and statements from tipsters not identified by name in the charging documents to show that the Chilcoats were part of the group that entered the U.S. Capitol illegally, according to the charging document.

>> RELATED: Biden says Trump ‘lacked courage’ during Jan. 6 riot

The FBI investigator, whose name is redacted from the papers filed in court, filed the following charges against the Chilcoats:

◊ Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds,

◊ Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,

◊ Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress,

◊ Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds,

◊ Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

◊ Obstruction or Impeding Any Official Proceeding



