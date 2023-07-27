2 metro Atlanta murder, homicide suspects arrested in 24 hours, police say

The City of South Fulton Police Department announced two murder and homicide suspects had been arrested in the last 24 hours, for two unrelated incidents.

According to the police department, the South Metro SWAT Team worked with the Atlanta Police Department to capture suspects Jnecos Steele-Austin of College Park, and Tina Morris of Houston County.

Police said the two new arrests come on the heels of a crime suppression detail on Wednesday that led to multiple felony arrests.

Chief Keith Meadows of the South Fulton Police Department thanked his officers and the teams involved for their efforts to capture the various suspects.

“The effectiveness of yesterday’s crime suppression detail and today’s capture of the murder suspect is a testament to our officers’ skill, dedication, and bravery,” Meadows said. “Our collective efforts clearly show that criminal activities will not be tolerated.”

According to police, Steele-Austin, 20 of College Park, was wanted for multiple warrants out of Atlanta, including for murder and aggravated assault.

Separately, Morris was facing warrants for vehicular homicide and was found at Camelot Condominiums.

