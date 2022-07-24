Two Miami men arrested after endangered Key deer was found in their car, deputies say

Two Miami men were arrested early Sunday morning after deputies in the Florida Keys found an endangered Key deer in their car during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, face charges of animal cruelty and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species, county jail records show. They are in custody as of Sunday afternoon awaiting their bond hearing, Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, told the Miami Herald.

Attorney information for both men wasn’t available as of Sunday night.

At 1:56 a.m., deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style car on U.S. 1 near mile marker 56 in Marathon that was “failing to stay in its lane,” the agency said in a news release. When the deputies walked over to the car, they say an injured Key deer was spotted on top of a cooler and some lawn chairs in the vehicle.

Two Miami men were arrested after a Florida Key deer was found in their truck during a traffic stop in Marathon on Sunday, July 26, 2022, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The men told the deputies they had hit the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven Mile Bridge and that they were taking it to a veterinarian in Miami for treatment — but that area isn’t Key deer habitat, the agency noted. According to deputies, the men said they never called 911, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission nor the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

After Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to investigate further, the men were put in handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said.

READ MORE: Authorities teamed up to rescue a Key deer in the Lower Keys

“Thanks to the great work by our deputies and the quick actions of FWC, the Key deer is alive, and hopefully it will recover and be released,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

In 2017, two men were arrested for taking three Key deer and faced felony charges. Both of them pleaded guilty and finished serving probation last year, according to court records.

READ MORE: His excuse for hogtying 3 endangered Key deer in car: I wanted to take a picture with them

Commonly found in Key Deer Country from Big Pine Key West to Lower Sugarloaf Key, the endangered Key deer are unique to the lower Florida Keys because they can’t be found anywhere else in the world, according to the Fish and Wildlife.

They are perfectly adapted to living in the wild but may approach people and vehicles looking for food, the agency says. Residents and visitors are asked to not feed them and to drive carefully.

To report a dead or seriously injured Key deer, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922), option 1 for Monroe County.