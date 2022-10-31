2 Miami Valley North officers injured after fight breaks out in ER

UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31 @ 12 p.m.

Three people were taken into custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening.

Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 North Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7.

According to a spokesperson for the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members turned disorderly in the ER after “cursing at and threatening” nursing staff.

When they were asked to leave, one of the suspects spit on a Miami Valley North Hospital police officer, the spokesperson said. When the officer attempted to physically arrest the suspect, the other family members started to hit both the MVHN police officer and another security officer.

The initial suspect ran out of the building to a car, where she was finally arrested, according to the spokesperson. Clayton police responded with Englewood officers and arrested three suspects. A fourth is alleged to have left the scene.

The Miami Valley North police officer had cuts to his hand, above his left eyebrow, and his nose. The security officer had scratches to his eyes, face, and wrist and bruises on his forehead.

Officers from Englewood and Clayton were not part of the assault, the spokesperson said.

All three suspects were booked on felonious assault charges.

The suspects included a 15-year-old male, a 19-year-old from Fresno, California and a 24-year-old female from Dayton.

The fight reportedly started inside the hospital and moved to the parking lot, according to initial scanner traffic.

