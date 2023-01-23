2 Michigan girls survive after car with dad goes into lake

3
·1 min read

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two sisters escaped from a car that went into a lake in western Michigan and then shivered for hours in soggy coats and bare feet before finally finding help, authorities said.

Their 52-year-old father, who was driving the car, was dead when divers located the vehicle Sunday in Lake Macatawa, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

The girls, ages 8 and 10, escaped through the rear of the car, got to shore and were alone overnight for hours before finding someone nearby at a home in Park Township. Many properties around the lake are vacant in the winter.

The air temperature was in the low 30s.

“I just saw a little face,” Kevin MacLeod said, telling MLive/The Grand Rapids Press how he responded to a knock at his door. “I just figured they were in trouble.”

The girls had stayed on someone's porch and waited for daylight, sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer said.

“They said they just huddled together through the night and kept each other warm until they were able to find a residence that had people in it,” Westveer said.

The girls were taken to a hospital for observation. The crash remains under investigation.

“They’re probably not going be good for a while,” MacLeod said. “They lost their dad last night. That’s tough at any age.”

Recommended Stories

  • Subpoena granted in Reno mayor's suit over tracking device

    A Nevada judge has granted subpoenas sought by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to force a private investigator to identify who hired his firm to secretly install a tracking device on her vehicle. Washoe County District Judge David Hardy approved the subpoenas on Friday to be served on David McNeely and his private investigation firm 5 Alpha Industries, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. Schieve filed a lawsuit against them last month after finding a GPS device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location.

  • This is the ‘biggest disconnect’ in the chip sector, according to Barclays

    Wall Street may be too upbeat about the potential for chip-equipment stocks, according to a Barclays analyst.

  • Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

    Five billion people are exposed to higher heart disease risks through trans fat, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling out countries that have failed to act against the toxic substance.He added the substance carries "huge health risks that incur huge costs for health systems."

  • Wisconsin offers four-star safety from Michigan

    The Badgers offered Jeremiah Beasley, a Michigan native and four-star safety from the class of 2024 on Friday.

  • IU beats Michigan State as Trayce Jackson-Davis puts exclamation point on 3rd win in a row

    IU stretched its winning streak to three Sunday, with an impressive 82-69 win against Michigan State.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley makes pro racing debut at Daytona as motorsports legends watch

    Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley made his professional racing debut in a sports car race at Daytona -- with some NASCAR Hall of Famers watching.

  • Pope's Congo visit seeks to heal 'still bleeding' wounds, envoy says

    Pope Francis's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo will remind the world not to ignore decades-long conflicts that have beset the mineral-rich nation and wrecked the lives of millions, the Vatican's envoy to Kinshasa said. Francis is expected to visit Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, the first visit of a pope since 1985. Major preparations have been underway in the vast country, home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Africa.

  • Snow Hits Northern Ohio as Region Braces for Days of Wintry Weather

    Snow impacted northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania on Sunday, January 22, ahead of a winter weather system that was forecast to reach the area late on January 24, according to the National Weather Service.Footage posted to Twitter by Terry Kaye shows blowing snow and near-whiteout conditions in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday morning.The NWS said all areas in the northern Ohio region and northwest Pennsylvania would receive a few inches of snow by or during the morning of January 25 and issued a hazardous weather outlook in the area. Credit: Terry Kaye via Storyful

  • On the high seas between Florida and Cuba, U.S. immigration policy a matter of life and death

    By air, Coast Guard crews search for rafts crossing from Cuba and Haiti. On land, officials hope new policies will deter others from the dangerous trip.

  • Which game could LeBron break the all-time scoring record?

    LeBron James is a few games away from breaking the NBAs all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Heres a look at when LeBron might set the new mark.

  • Mace says abortion is why Republicans didn’t get a larger House majority

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said she thinks abortion is the reason why Republicans did not pick up a larger majority in the House, urging lawmakers to find middle ground on the issue. “It’s the reason we didn’t get more of a majority,” Mace said to Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “We…

  • Recap: VP Kamala Harris leaves Tallahassee after abortion rights-focused speech

    Vice President Kamala Harris is in Florida's capital city today to mark the 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe v. Wade case. Here's the latest.

  • Ukraine may get German-made tanks from Poland

    Germany's foreign minister said Berlin won't stand in the way if Poland wants to send German-made tanks to Ukraine. The move signals a possible end in deadlock negotiations over the shipment of allied weapons. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Kharkiv, Ukraine.

  • Former Michigan State football QB commit Bo Edmundson commits to UNLV

    Former MSU QB commit Bo Edmundson has found his new home

  • Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona

    Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team. Jim Farley was wearing a firesuit and hardly looked the CEO part. The 60-year-old made his professional racing debut with a 12th-place finish in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona.

  • California mass shooter acted alone, police say

    Police in Southern California say the man behind the attack that killed at least 10 people and wounded another 10 during Lunar New Year celebrations was a 72-year-old who acted alone. They still don’t know his motive. Today is the first day that Americans can file their taxes. The deadline? April 18th. And the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles by beating the Dallas Cowboys, 19 to 12.

  • Fatal police-involved shooting in Mississippi over the weekend

    The Clinton, Mississippi Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex on Sunday.

  • The Truth About the Trendy GOLO Diet, According to Health Experts

    We spoke to the founder of the GOLO diet meal plan and Release supplement, as well as an obesity doctor and a dietitian to find out what you need to know.

  • Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando dies at 78

    Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. "Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man,” the family said in the statement.

  • 49ers: What to know about Eagles' NFC Championship foe; Darius Slay's neighbors feel noise

    The Eagles know their opponent, and Darius Slay explained his plans to celebrate after reaching the NFC Championship game for the first time.