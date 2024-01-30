2 Michigan House districts to hold special election primaries Tuesday
The seats were vacated in November after Democratic state Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman won mayoral races in their hometowns.
The seats were vacated in November after Democratic state Reps. Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman won mayoral races in their hometowns.
Doc Rivers made his Bucks debut on Monday night in Denver, just days after he was hired to replace Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee.
Ben Simmons played in his first game since Nov. 6 on Monday night.
The Tigers also lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Porsche triumphed this weekend, securing an overall win at the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway with its 963 GTP race car. Here's what it means for auto EV tech.
California will float a pair of bills designed to protect children from social media addiction and preserve their private data. SB 976 and AB 1949 were introduced Monday by the state’s Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
Ford dealers can now rent older Mustang Mach-E inventory under two rental programs, but the move raises questions about demand and sales momentum.
The Mercedes G 550 Professional Edition has a variety of features related to cargo carrying. We test them.
Amazon is no longer buying iRobot, makers of the Roomba vacuums.
OpenAI has been told it's suspected of violating European Union privacy, following a multi-month investigation of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, by Italy's data protection authority. More uncomfortably for an AI giant like OpenAI, data protection authorities (DPAs) can issue orders that require changes to how data is processed in order to bring an end to confirmed violations. Or pull its service out of EU Member States where privacy authorities seek to impose changes it doesn't like.
A 1987 Mazda B2000 rear-wheel-drive pickup truck with manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
In this edition, I’m going to look at Brex’s latest round of layoffs, the state of fintech investing in 2023 and more! For spend management startup Brex, this was the case for its employee headcount. As things have come down to earth, Brex is attempting a reset, announcing this week it cut 282 employees, or nearly 20% of its staff, in a restructuring.
Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam since 1976.
The 25-year-old revealed a deeper meaning behind the celebration of her second consecutive title in Melbourne.
Nearly eight years after the death of former Saints star Will Smith, Cardell Hayes is on trial again.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam final.
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.