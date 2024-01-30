2 Michigan House districts to hold special election primaries Tuesday

TechCrunch

OpenAI has been told it's suspected of violating European Union privacy, following a multi-month investigation of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, by Italy's data protection authority. More uncomfortably for an AI giant like OpenAI, data protection authorities (DPAs) can issue orders that require changes to how data is processed in order to bring an end to confirmed violations. Or pull its service out of EU Member States where privacy authorities seek to impose changes it doesn't like.