2 Michigan State Police officials injured in Detroit; investigation ongoing

Police outside the barricaded home in the 10200 block of West Outer Dr. in Detroit on Friday, March 10, 2023. The gunman was taken into custody.

A wounded suspect is in custody after firing shots and injuring two Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team members on Detroit's west side, according to preliminary information from MSP and Detroit police.

During a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James White said the MSP troopers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

The shooting took place at 10205 W Outer Drive, around 5:15 p.m., according to police. The suspect barricaded himself inside the Detroit home.

"One (MSP officer) was struck three times and the other once," according to MSP's Second District, on Twitter.

Police respond to a barricaded gunman situation in the 10200 block of West Outer Dr. in Detroit on Friday, March 10, 2023. The gunman was taken into custody.

"The suspect is in custody, he is in fact wounded," White said. "It appears that through the exchange of gunfire earlier, he was struck, but he is now in custody, without further incident."

Two other people were inside the home, along with the suspect, White said. They were unharmed but have also been taken into custody.

The incident is still being investigated by the Detroit Homicide Task Force.

