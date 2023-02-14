2 Michigan State University shooting victims identified: What we know

Police on Tuesday identified two of the three victims of Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University's campus as students Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner of Clawson.

Michigan State University's Department of Police and Public Safety said it would not yet identify the third student killed in the shooting out of "respect to the family’s wishes."

Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, was killed in a mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

Verner was a junior who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, that district said in a statement. Fraser was a sophomore at MSU and graduated from Grosse Pointe South High, according to police and his Facebook page.

"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone," Superintendent Billy Shell said in a letter to Clawson Public School families. "She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life!

More:Suspect named in MSU shooting; 2 of 3 student victims ID'd; 5 in critical condition

More:MSU shooting suspect Anthony McRae previously pleaded guilty to gun-related charge

"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us."

A woman who answered the phone at the home of Verner's aunt and uncle declined to comment to the Free Press.

Verner leaves behind a mom, dad, brother and sister, Shell said.

By Tuesday afternoon, loved ones began leaving gifts on the Fraser family’s doorstep.

Brian Fraser’s family was still processing the sudden loss.

Micaela Fraser, Brian Fraser’s sister, told the Free Press on Tuesday that their family isn’t ready to speak, but she doesn’t want her brother’s name forgotten. He was a light in their lives, she said.

She asked a Free Press reporter whether the reporter had a sibling.

The reporter said yes, an older brother.

“Tell him you love him,” she said.

The third unidentified victim graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School, the district confirmed Tuesday. Grief counselors were at the schools.

“It's just a senseless, unspeakable tragedy that's impacting the Michigan State community, impacting the Grosse Pointe community and it's just, it's horrific," Grosse Pointe Superintendent Jon Dean said.

Story continues

Five victims of the shooting at Berkey Hall remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon, MSU police said.

Officials also released additional information on the shooting, saying the first call reporting an active shooter came in at 8:18 p.m. and that a shelter-in-place order was immediately issued for the campus and the surrounding community. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, was captured on campus security cameras at approximately 11 p.m. and his images disseminated at 11:18 p.m. A caller’s tip led officers to him at 11:35 p.m., campus police said. McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Staff writers Nushrat Rahman, Lilly Altavena and John Wisely contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2 MSU shooting victims identified: Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner