2 from Middleburg get probation, restitution orders for roles in U.S. Capitol riot

A Middleburg pair who pled guilty to misdemeanor charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol were sentenced to probation Monday by a federal judge in Washington.

Rachael Pert and Dana Joe Winn took plea deals in October where they acknowledged entering and remaining in a restricted building in return for prosecutors dropping charges that included felony counts of obstructing an official proceeding.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden sentenced Pert to 24 months of probation and Winn was given a 12-month probation, a court docket shows. Both were ordered to pay a $25 court fee and $500 in restitution into a fund the Capitol architect’s office is running to help offset costs for repairing riot damage.

Four civilians and a police officer died as a result of the riot, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

More than 600 people have been charged in connection with the riot.

This image from inside the U.S. Capitol was part of the initial court filing against Rachael Pert and Dana Joe Winn, who the FBI identified as the woman wearing a flag like a cape and the man with her carrying an American flag.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to put both Pert and Winn on three months of home confinement, which could have hurt their ability to hold jobs, and require community service in addition to the restitution.

An attorney for Pert told McFadden her client, 41, had already been fired from her job at a Circle K after being charged in January. Attorney Waffa Hanania argued Pert was far less culpable than many people charged in the riot.

“After attending the rally and walking along with hundreds of others towards the Capitol, Ms. Pert was still unaware that elements in the crowd intended anything other than a non-violent demonstration at the Capitol,” Hanania wrote in a filing requesting a year of probation.

“… In fact, when she and Mr. Winn arrived at the Capitol, far after those elements at the forefront who had led the breach, they saw nothing of the violence that had preceded them.”

Prosecutors pointed out that both defendants are Navy veterans and said their service made them “well aware of the great jeopardy posed by violent entry into the Capitol by the rioters.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Regan’s sentencing memo mentions Winn, 46, speaking in a Facebook video before the riot about driving to Washington with a flagpole and saying “that way I can hit Antifa in the head if need be.”

The prosecutor argued that Winn, “when referencing Antifa, was fully aware of the potential for violence … even if his expectations didn’t fully contemplate the scope of what the Capitol riot ultimately became.”

Winn's attorney, Allen Orenberg, told the judge his client had watched video from riots surrounding racial justice protests after the murder of George Floyd and then taken in false claims that the election had been stolen.

"After months of watching our major cities burn, many people became convinced that vocal displays of outrage in the for of protesting was the only way to make their voices heard," Orenberg wrote in a court filing.

"Mr. Winn similarly had strongly held beliefs after the presidential election that there had been irregularities in the election that were not proper. … He decided to come to D.C. to peacefully protest the results of the election and the lack of attention to alleged voting irregularities. ... Mr. Winn’s only desire was to participate in a democratic process that is protected under the First Amendment of our Constitution. Unfortunately, going into the Capitol was not part of that democratic process and he now stands before the Court after admitting to the Court at his plea hearing that he knew going into the Capitol that day was wrong.”

