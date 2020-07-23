2 Mideast countries have highest confirmed virus rates

FILE - In this May 14, 2019 file photo, two people take in the sea breeze at the Corniche waterfront promenade in Doha, Qatar. The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar have the world’s highest per capita rates of coronavirus infections in the world. In the two Mideast countries, COVID-19 epidemics initially swept undetected through camps housing healthy and young foreign laborers. In Qatar, a new study found that nearly 60% of those testing positive showed no symptoms at all. In Bahrain, authorities put the number of asymptomatic spreaders of the virus even higher, at 68%. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The small, neighboring sheikhdoms of Bahrain and Qatar appear to have among world's highest per capita rates of confirmed coronavirus infections, a result of extensive testing and rapid, undetected spread through camps housing healthy and young foreign laborers, studies now show.

In Qatar, a new study found that nearly 60% of those testing positive showed little or no symptoms at all, calling into question the usefulness of mass temperature checks meant to stop the infected from mingling with others. In Bahrain, its government put the asymptomatic figure even higher, at 68%.

Bahrain and Qatar have been able to test large portions of their small populations, allowing the two countries to find infections that other countries, with more limited testing, have not. A recent study in the U.S., for example, found that about 10 cases are missed for every one that is confirmed.

Qatar has found 37.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate of confirmed cases in the world, according to figures from the University of Oxford. Bahrain, at 22.1 confirmed cases per 100,000, is second. Other countries with high confirmed rates per population include San Marino, Chile, the Vatican, Kuwait, Oman, Panama and Armenia. The U.S. is at No. 10.

These results reflect both the wider problems faced by Gulf Arab countries reliant on cheap foreign labor and their relative success in tracking their COVID-19 epidemics, given their oil wealth and authoritarian governments.

Aggressive testing boosted the number of confirmed cases as health officials in Bahrain and Qatar targeted vulnerable labor camps and neighborhoods, where migrant workers from Asia sleep, eat and live up to dozen people per room.

“This is why globally we failed to control, I think, the infection because simply the response has been focused on trying to find cases and isolate them and quarantine their contacts,” said Laith Abu-Raddad, a disease researcher at Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar. “Now, if most people getting the infection are actually spreading the infection without even knowing it, this really does not actually work.”

The island kingdom of Bahrain and the energy-rich peninsular nation of Qatar have been locked in a yearslong political dispute that’s ended travel and trade between two countries only kilometers (miles) apart. Yet similarities abound in these U.S.-allied nations — Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet while Qatar hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command at its sprawling Al-Udeid Air Base.

Both rely heavily on foreign labor, whether white-collar workers in banks or blue-collar laborers scaling scaffolding on construction sites. Qatar in particular embarked on a massive construction boom ahead of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The virus found a home in the cramped quarters that foreign laborers live in while trying to save money to send back home.

In Qatar, nearly 30% of those found infected were from India, while 18% were Nepalis and 14% were Bangladeshis, according to a study by Abu-Raddad and others.

Of the over 6,000 contact trace cases that Bahrain published, more than 2,600 involved Indian nationals, while 1,310 were Bahrainis and 1,260 were Bangladeshi. More than 400 came from Pakistan, with a similar number from Nepal.

Those figures in Bahrain and Qatar likely track across the wider Gulf Cooperation Council, the regional bloc that also includes Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all of which rely on a vast foreign labor pool already sickened and trapped by the virus.

Though other GCC nations haven’t broken down coronavirus cases by nationalities, a recently published article in the Oman Medical Journal said that of the sultanate’s first 1,304 cases of the virus, 29% of patients were Indian, 20% were Bangladeshi and 10% were Pakistani.

Their living conditions likely make them more at risk of contracting the virus, as Bahrainis and Qataris usually live in single-family homes. The spread mirrors the contagion seen in boarding schools and other places where people live together in communal spaces.

Qatar, with a population of 2.8 million people, has reported more than 107,000 cases of the coronavirus and 163 deaths, according to its government. Bahrain, with a population of 1.6 million, has reported more than 37,000 cases and 130 deaths, according to its government.