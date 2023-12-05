2 Millard Co. sheriff’s deputies accused of misconduct in domestic violence investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two western Utah sheriff’s deputies are facing felony charges for allegedly failing to do their duty in a domestic violence investigation over the summer.

One of the deputies allegedly had a sexual relationship with the suspected perpetrator. At one point, he picked up the perpetrator from the victim’s home in his squad car while he was off duty.

Richard Warren, 44, of Scipio, and Taylor Frampton, 29, of Fillmore, are both deputies with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Documents filed Monday by the Utah Attorney General’s Office show both of them are facing a single count of third-degree felony obstruction of justice. Additionally, Warren is facing a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

The two deputies are also charged with two misdemeanor counts of official misconduct, and a class B misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

Millard County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that both deputies have been placed on leave.

The criminal complaints against the two officers allege that they failed to follow the Utah Cohabitant Abuse Act in connection to a July 1 incident where it was reported that a woman threatened a man — with whom she shared a child — with a knife.

Not only did the officers not arrest or cite the woman, the documents state, they also didn’t send a report to the county prosecutor’s office, which they told the victim’s family they would.

Frampton, who initially responded to the case, also did not speak with the victim, although he told investigators he tried to call him. However, his phone records showed no evidence he tried to make such a call, the complaint states.

According to investigators, Frampton tapped Warren on the case, telling him he “needed him to explain to [the victim’s family] why nothing is being done, because you are buddies with them too,” the complaint states, citing a recorded conversation.

The documents detail that Warren was engaged in a sexual relationship with the suspected perpetrator at the time of the investigation.

When another report came on July 17 that the same woman had threatened the victim, Warren responded to the home of the victim’s family, where a relative put him on speaker phone with the victim.

The man explained that he got into an argument with the woman the night before, adding that she told him she was having a sexual relationship with a cop, the complaint states.

When the woman called someone to pick her up, the victim noticed it was Warren’s squad car. He took a photo of the vehicle.

According to the documents, Warren was off-duty at the time and did not tell dispatch that there was a lone woman in his squad car, which he is required to do. He also did not activate his camera while driving the woman home.

Later that day, Warren allegedly spoke with the victim, telling him not to say anything or tell anyone or else he would use his job and family, the complaint states.

When the county prosecutor spoke with Millard County Sheriff Richard Jacobson, they decided there needed to be an investigation into whether Warren’s relationship with the woman had affected his duties.

When investigators spoke with Frampton in August, he told them that there’d been rumors about the sexual relationship between Warren and the woman for about a month.

According to the complaint, the sheriff’s office disciplined Warren for failing to turn on his camera system when he drove the woman home. He was also disciplined for failing to turn on his camera when talking with the victim and his relative.

At one point in early July, the victim had called the Millard County non-emergency line, telling the dispatcher that the woman had pulled a knife on him and threatened to kill someone.

He added that the woman has a “cop friend named Rick who will not let her get in trouble,” the complaint states.

