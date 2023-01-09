$2 million in assets belonging to Yanukovych-era education minister seized by Ukrainian court

Tabachnyk, who served in fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych’s government, allegedly attempted to protect his wealth from confiscation by transferring ownership assets to his relatives, the SBU said. However, the agency uncovered these efforts, and obtained a court order allowing them to seize the assets of the former Party of Regions official.

Among the seized assets are:

An apartment in a historical Kyiv neighborhood with an area of 126 sq. m.;

a residential house of more than 600 sq. m.;

five land plots in an upper-class neighborhood near the capital with a total area of about 1 hectare;

A bank account containing $147,000

Tabachnyk was charged with high treason in late November. According to the SBU’s investigation, he organized and coordinated the activities of Volodymyr Saldo and Yevhen Balytskyi (heads of the fake "administrations" created by the Russian occupation authorities in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts) "in the field of healthcare, education, and preparation for [sham] ‘referendums’.”

Tabachnyk was first put on the wanted list by the SBU in 2015. He is currently believed to reside in occupied Crimea.

Tabachnyk is also suspected of misappropriation of property through abuse of office.

