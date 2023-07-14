$2 million bond for third man charged in killing of 9-year-old

Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
The house in the 6000 block on Plainfield Road in Silverton where 9-year-old Da&#39;myiah Barton-Pickens, was shot and killed in her home Monday evening, July 10, 2023. There were over a dozen bullet house in the front of the house, including at least three in the front door, on Thursday, July 11, 2023.
The house in the 6000 block on Plainfield Road in Silverton where 9-year-old Da'myiah Barton-Pickens, was shot and killed in her home Monday evening, July 10, 2023. There were over a dozen bullet house in the front of the house, including at least three in the front door, on Thursday, July 11, 2023.

The man accused in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Silverton girl appeared in court Friday.

Ryan Brown, 27, is charged with aggravated murder. His bond was set at $2 million. He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting that ended in Da'Myiah Barton-Pickens' death.

Qasseem Dixon, 25, also faces a murder charge. Demario Williams, 22, is charged with carrying concealed and prosecutors said he drove the vehicle used in the shooting.

Prosecutors said Brown believed he had been robbed by a relative of Da'Myiah. Brown recruited Dixon to help retaliate, officials said.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said the attack that left a Plainfield Road home riddled with bullets was motivated by drugs.

A grand jury is expected to convene on charges for Brown, Dixon and Williams by July 24.

More: 'Loved by everybody': Family, friends gather to remember 9-year-old killed in shooting

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $2 million bond for third man charged in killing of 9-year-old