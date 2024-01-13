How $2 million in cash became $42,000 in unpaid bills: What Circle of Friends leaders say happened

Jan. 12—GRAND FORKS — Two years ago, Grand Forks' Circle of Friends animal shelter held $1.97 million in cash in a checking account and another $1.17 million in securities.

The final touches were being put on a remodeling project that had added a state-of-the-art medical suite at its Medical Center at 4375 N. Washington St., and the nonprofit was working to remodel and then move into a new Adoption Center at 910 S. Washington St., that year.

That kind of bounty is a distant memory for the shelter's operators, who entered 2024 with $42,000 in unpaid bills, a $15,000 payroll shortfall set to come due in a matter of days, and next to no reserves, the Herald reported on Jan. 5. At the time,

the Herald reported that the organization was "in survival mode

," quoting Circle of Friends Executive Director Lauralee Tupa.

Circle of Friends will have to decide by Monday whether to terminate its lease on its Adoption Center, after pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars of renovation work into it over the last two years.

The future of many of the services that are the shelter's pedigree — spaying and neutering, microchipping, even the "no-kill" status treasured by its leadership — remain in limbo, as the nonprofit faces tough decisions about its financial future.

Across multiple interviews with the Herald both before and after its Jan. 5 announcement, Circle of Friends' leaders explained their version of the events that laid the shelter low.

In their telling, the shelter was caught off-guard by a "perfect storm" of construction cost overruns and a climbing animal population. When shelter leadership sought to address the problem in its current fiscal year, they say they were stymied by ill fortune with donors and locked out of many grants by their prior financial success.

"It's a lot of pieces together that have come to this result," said Chief Financial Officer Judi Marvin. "It wasn't one single thing."

In March 2022, Circle of Friends' seven-member board of directors signed off on a $1.85 million budget for the nonprofit's fiscal year beginning April 1, the largest budget the nonprofit had ever seen.

The shelter's spending had been climbing for several years, both on its balance sheet and, more recently, in capital spending for the first of the two remodeling projects.

Despite the $2.3 million windfall that had come the prior fiscal year from the sale of farmland willed to Circle of Friends, the shelter had taken out a $600,000 mortgage on its Medical Center to pay for that remodeling project.

The shelter took out the loan, Marvin said, because the dividends from investing a couple million dollars in its portfolio were expected to cover the 15-year, 4.5% APY mortgage, and then some.

"It seemed like a better way to get our money to work for us, to have the earnings on the investment account pay the mortgage," Marvin said.

In fiscal 2023, Circle of Friends planned to cover its operating expenditures with a projected $1.47 million in revenue, mostly from donor giving and fundraising efforts. The organization had budgeted for more than $197,000 in bequests — money willed by donors — for that year alone.

That left a $369,600 operating gap, which the shelter planned to fill with some of the $1.97 million it held in cash at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Financial projections for fiscal 2022, which ended at the end of March 2022, had been more or less on target: Marvin projected $1.62 million in expenses, and the organization paid out $1.68 million.

Fiscal 2023 didn't play out as neatly.

The first issue was the capital projects. The Medical Center remodel ultimately overran its $600,000 bid price by $170,290, which was paid for with some of the farmland cash. (Since this was capital spending, Marvin said, it didn't appear in the operating budget.)

The leadership also hadn't planned for the space limitations caused by working in a building undergoing renovations, so the shelter spent money on a trailer and Porta-Potties so staff could keep working. Those and other maintenance and repairs ultimately cost $22,017 more than budgeted.

"There were just costs that aren't in the budget or aren't in the bid and you didn't think about until they came up," Marvin said.

The Adoption Center remodel (another capital expenditure) also went over budget, Tupa said, with the installation of an expensive HVAC system. That, along with months-long delays in the delivery of dog kennels, stalled its opening until September.

Then there was the matter of wages. There were concerns among shelter leadership about its ability to retain and recruit new staff for the high-stress job, especially as other employers jacked up pay to make up for the region's workforce shortage.

"Right now when you drive by McDonald's, it's $19 per hour," Tupa said in a December interview. "Well, you can go do that, or, I mean, (shelter staff) are literally cleaning up three bodily fluids mixed with a parasite, and pulling that parasite out so we can test it and treat that animal."

So staff salaries, already meant to increase by $200,000 from the year before, went another $223,857 past projections.

Employee benefits also overshot projections, as did staff training costs, because new employees needed to be trained.

"Wages were really high, because that was the year everybody started paying so much," Marvin said. "Same with benefits — we had to increase them to get anybody to apply, or to stay."

At the same time, pet intake was going up. Circle of Friends took in 1,683 pets in fiscal 2023, a 21% increase from the previous year.

"That would make a lot of the expenses go up by about 20%," Marvin said. "You're going to use 20% more food. You're going to have 20% more spays and neuters. You're going to need more employees to take care of more animals. You're going to use more water to clean more animals."

Animal care increased by 27.8%, going $50,000 over budget.

Altogether, per-animal operational costs went from $1,205 in fiscal 2022 to $1,407 in fiscal 2023, meaning it cost 16% more per pet to run the shelter than it had the year before.

Marvin attributed this to inflationary pressures on commodities like dog food and paper products.

By the end of the fiscal year, virtually every line item listed as an operating expense blew its budget — even costs that didn't immediately relate to the increase in animals or the remodeling.

The shelter spent $27,761 more than intended on marketing and public relations. Vehicle expenses doubled, to $8,035.

Office supplies, budgeted for $56,000, went over budget by nearly threefold, to $149,251, making it the fourth-largest line item on the expense sheet. The Herald submitted a last-minute email query to Marvin about this increase in costs but had not received a response by the time this report was published.

Even the mortgage payment was higher than budgeted.

Ultimately, Circle of Friends spent 28% more than it had planned on operations, plus the cost overruns in capital expenditures.

"It was not a normal year," Marvin said. "It was not a normal year at all."

On the other side of the balance sheet, things looked even uglier.

Virtually every revenue-generating line item that wasn't guaranteed, like the city of Grand Forks' $172,172 mill levy or the $20,000 contract fee from Grand Forks County, fell short of the mark.

Cash donations, event revenue, grants — none of it met projections. Bequests fell short by more than $100,000, though that figure was always dicey, since it's essentially a guess about how many donors will die in a year, and how generous they're feeling when they write a will.

"(The annual Giving Hearts Day) was pretty good that year, and grants were pretty close," Marvin said. "Events were hard that year. We're still trying to figure out what works post-COVID. It's a different landscape."

Worse, the market turned on the once-buoyant investment account. Circle of Friends' investments' were projected to add $50,000 on the revenue side of the balance sheet. Instead, those investments' market value fell by $274,862.

Ultimately, the shelter raised just shy of two-thirds of its intended revenue. A $369,600 operating gap became a $1.4 million sinkhole.

So, Marvin said, the shelter pulled $1.1 million out of its investment account, and another several hundred thousand dollars out of its checking account to pay the shortfall.

On the balance sheet in the shelter's federal 990 tax filing for fiscal 2023, the money could just as well have never been in an investment account at all.

At the beginning of the fiscal year, in April 2022, Circle of Friends had $1.17 million in investments; at the end, last March, it had $1.21 million. Its checking account showed about $1.89 million lighter, though.

Marvin isn't sure when the board or Tupa became concerned about the cost overruns, pointing out she was "more involved on the back end of things, not the planning," but said the board was cognizant of its shrinking donor base and growing expenses as the fiscal year went on.

She said the shelter at one point began renting out veterinary services to other animal rescues in a bid to raise revenue, though the shelter didn't serve many pets outside its own intake.

Marvin said she and Tupa were having "serious discussions" about the budget situation in January or February of 2023, as the shelter began to plan for its next fiscal year. Tupa said she was seriously concerned by December 2022, when she says she and a board member met with Mayor Brandon Bochenski to discuss the cost overruns from the HVAC system at the Adoption Center.

In March, the shelter's board of directors signed off on a new budget.

This time, the projected gap between revenues and expenses had grown by half a million dollars — $1.57 million for revenues, $2.43 million for expenses.

The plan was to blitz for donor support and grants while using the remaining $1.2 million in investment holdings — the last of the shelter's relatively liquid assets. At the same time, the shelter would look to cut its budget wherever it could.

The budget was done based on the services we were providing, and how we were providing them," Marvin said on Jan. 5. "We were aware of the deficit. We had reserves that would cover most of the year. So the goal was to try and work on it."

The nonprofit sent out letters to its "higher-end" donors and applied for more than $2 million in grants, Tupa said. She said Circle of Friends had a "generous gift" on the line from a potential donor as late as October — until that donor was moved to a nursing home, and their assets entered trusteeship.

Other grant-writing efforts were stymied by the shelter's still comparably large reserves — the nonprofit still held $600,000 in August, Tupa said, even as it was quickly burning through those funds (Tupa has previously estimated the shelter costs $150,000 per month to run normally).

"When you have at the beginning of the year over a million dollars, people are kind of like, 'well, I'm going to talk to this person because they're in the red right now,'" Tupa said on Jan. 5. "As soon as you put that you have reserves, you get kicked out."

Tupa said they got the same response from the city.

"We had several city meetings telling them the model would not work and they weren't funding enough," Tupa said. "And most of the feedback was 'you're still doing OK' because they'd ask for a balance sheet."

Tupa said

an around-the-clock fundraising sit-in the shelter launched in November

was ultimately necessary because it drew attention to their situation from donors and government officials.

"Until we sat in the parking lot, we weren't invited to the table," Tupa said. "We were asking. But when we started sitting in the parking lot phone calls started to happen, people started to walk through the doors."

In a Friday text message, Tupa wrote that the shelter had seen an increase in support and commitment and that "there have been many meetings with donors" and more with potential individual and business benefactors.

She also said Circle of Friends was discussing leasing the naming rights to the Adoption Center in exchange for funding to keep its doors open. The shelter previously told the Herald it would inform its lessors by Monday whether it would continue the lease past Jan. 31.

So far, to cut costs, Marvin said Circle of Friends has cut back on some of its I.T. contracts and has not rehired for empty staff positions. The shelter cut funding for its 24/7 answering service in December.

The shelter's top employees, including Tupa, Martin, chief operating officer Rachael Murphy and veterinarian Taylor Biermaier, have discussed taking pay cuts of 10% to 20%, beginning with the next pay cycle. According to a document provided by Marvin, each currently has an annual salary between $83,475 (Marvin) and $144,300 (Biermaier). Tupa's salary is $110,000, which has risen since 2017, when she earned $57,487, according to the organization's tax records and

past news coverage

.

Employee salaries likely will be cut as their hours decrease as the shelter cuts back on its services and hours.

Marvin said the shelter is currently below spending projections, but its revenue performance is also lagging. Budget documents from November show the shelter had spent 61.2% of its projected expenditures, but raised only 29% of planned revenues.

Tupa said the shelter had moved to providing a "basic" level of care to pets from more involved treatment.

"Every dog is getting walked multiple times a day, but we are no longer able to have the staffing to ensure all the play groups, all of these pieces are happening," Tupa said. "It's still good care, but it's not best for them."

She's indicated services like spaying and neutering, paid for by a $25,000 grant from the Myra Foundation, and microchipping may be on the chopping block after January. Its no-kill status may also be at risk, though Tupa emphasized it would maintain that standard for as long as possible.

As the Herald previously reported, the shelter's remaining assets include two restricted endowments funds and some $100,000 in investments.

The balance of the latter has been set aside to pay for the mortgage on the Medical Center; it has about two years' worth of payments available before the funds are exhausted.

"At the time, that seemed like a good thing to do," Marvin said. "If you can make more money on that $600,000 sitting in an investment account, it seems like a no-brainer.

"Looking back on the things that have happened since then — you don't know those things."