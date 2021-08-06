Product recall: Two million dehumidifiers recalled for potential burn and fire hazards

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A Whirlpool dehumidifier, one of several involved in a recall announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
A Whirlpool dehumidifier, one of several involved in a recall announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 2 million dehumidifiers across a range of brands have been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards.

In a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the agency said the dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire. No injuries have been reported, but the faulty dehumidifiers involved in the recall caused $17 million in property damage.

The dehumidifiers were made by New Widetech and are available under several brand names including Whirlpool, perfect aire, Haier, and De'Longhi. The CPSC has a complete list of the brands and models impacted by the recall on its website.

The agency said the dehumidifiers were sold by national retailers including Lowe's, Walmart and Costco between February 2009 through August 2017. The CPSC advises ownersstop using the products immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund.

Real estate: Foreign buyers may add to housing woes, prices

It's back-to-school time: So how do we cut back all the video gaming?

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dehumidifier product recall: Whirlpool, De'Longhi, Haier among brands

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • About 155,000 lounge chairs got recalled. They caused fingers to be cut or amputated

    The discount store sold the True Living Sling Loungers in 2019. They have a tendency to collapse and there are reports of fingers being lacerated and cut off entirely.

  • 2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Across the U.S. Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

    Some of the affected dehumidifiers recalled were sold at Lowes, Costco, and Walmart, among other retailers

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Federal judge sanctions lawyers who brought conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election, reap $160 billion in damages

    The lawyers brought "fantastical" claims and tried to claim damages "greater than the annual GDP of Hungary," the judge said.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • Beware 'Nasty Side Effects' If Government Targets Ocean Carriers

    As skyrocketing rates squeeze importers and exporters scramble for containers, the push for government intervention is accelerating. What if the U.S. government does move to rein in foreign carriers? What if carrier alliances are broken up, detention and demurrage charges are curtailed, export service is mandatory and — most hypothetically — spot rates are capped? To answer these questions, American Shipper spoke with Lars Jensen of Denmark-based Vespucci Maritime. The consultant and former Maer

  • A Look at Every Company That Pepsi Owns

    Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has been one of the world's largest companies for decades. Second this year globally to only Nestle, PepsiCo is the largest food and beverage company in North America....

  • Lawyers sanctioned over 'fantastical' suit alleging 2020 U.S. election was stolen

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • As COVID cases surge, Wells Fargo is latest employer to change return to office plans

    The bank cited the rising COVID-19 case rates as the reason for the move.

  • Amazon delays return to office until 2022

    Amazon.com Inc. is delaying a return to the office until early January, four months later than originally planned.

  • China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to levy a roughly $1 billion fine on Meituan for abusing its market position as antitrust regulators wrap up a four-month-old investigation into the food delivery giant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The State Administration for Market Regulation could announce the penalty in coming weeks and the figure could still change ahead of the final decision, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The company will be