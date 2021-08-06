Product recall: Two million dehumidifiers recalled for potential burn and fire hazards

A Whirlpool dehumidifier, one of several involved in a recall announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 2 million dehumidifiers across a range of brands have been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards.

In a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the agency said the dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire. No injuries have been reported, but the faulty dehumidifiers involved in the recall caused $17 million in property damage.

The dehumidifiers were made by New Widetech and are available under several brand names including Whirlpool, perfect aire, Haier, and De'Longhi. The CPSC has a complete list of the brands and models impacted by the recall on its website.

The agency said the dehumidifiers were sold by national retailers including Lowe's, Walmart and Costco between February 2009 through August 2017. The CPSC advises ownersstop using the products immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dehumidifier product recall: Whirlpool, De'Longhi, Haier among brands