$2 million in federal funding to reconstruct Chelsea’s Broadway Corridor, Pressley says

A $2 million federal community project grant will help improve Chelsea’s Broadway Corridor, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said Sunday.

The federal funding will support the reconstruction of the streetscape and utility infrastructure, address safety issues, and promote accessible and safe public transit for the Broadway Corridor, Pressley said in a statement on Sunday.

Pressley, who represents the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District, secured the federal funding for the Downtown Broadway Infrastructure Improvement Project last year, with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as part of a government spending package that Congress passed President Joe Biden signed into law in December, the statement said.

The $2 million federal grant is among 15 community projects across the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District in this Congressional appropriations bill.

Pressley and other state and local leaders are expected to discuss the Chelsea project at Chelsea City Hall on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW