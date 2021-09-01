What we know about Ida aftermath: 2 million in Louisiana without power amid stifling heat and supply shortages

Two million Louisianans remained without power for a fourth day Wednesday as the impact of Hurricane Ida's devastating romp through the Southwest grew more dire amid oppressive heat.

Though no longer a hurricane, much of the Northeast was bracing for Ida's wrath. The potential for life-threatening and damaging flooding reached into New England – at least 72 million Americans along a 1,200-mile stretch of the U.S. were under a flash flood watch Wednesday.

In New Orleans, lines for gasoline extended for blocks at stations that had any. Grocery stores has similar struggles. Authorities scrambled to provide cooling centers, ready-made meals and water while urging evacuees to stay away. But many residents either never left or could stay away no longer.

“I don’t have a car. I don’t have no choice but to stay,” said Charles Harris, 58, as he looked for an open eatery in triple-digit temperatures.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who announced a nighttime curfew Tuesday to prevent crime, said a few communities could regain power by Wednesday evening. The utility Entergy said Wednesday that it had begun restoring power.

"The first light shined early this morning in New Orleans East," Entergy said in a tweet. "Crews will have to methodically bring back additional transmission lines over time to provide additional pathways for progress."

Millions swelter without power in Louisiana: 'Now is really the most dangerous time'

Authorities warned that full recovery from the storm could take months.

"No one is under the illusion that this is going to be a short process,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Louisiana was hit with Ida's worst, including at least two deaths, but other states also were slammed.

Mississippi battles flooding, power outages; Virginia braces

A wide swath of Mississippi was overwhelmed by flooding, and two people died there when a highway collapsed. The death toll from the storm rose to six when two Alabama utility linemen died while working to restore power.

Virginia was bracing for heavy rains, flooding and possibly tornadoes Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency.

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf declares disaster emergency

Gov. Tom Wolf today signed a proclamation of disaster emergency in anticipation of significant rainfall and widespread flooding expected from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida.

“This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state. This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath,” Wolf said. “I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding.”

The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Bonnaroo music festival canceled in Tennessee

Heavy rains and strong winds from Ida's remnants knocked over trees and power lines in Georgia. In Tennessee, organizers of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival canceled the four-night event due to intense rainfall from Ida.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo," organizers tweeted. "While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding... the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded."

Vehicles are diverted around utility poles damaged by the effects of Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New Orleans.

