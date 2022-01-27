2 Million N95 Face Masks To Be Given Away At Winn-Dixie

FLORIDA — As a preferred retail partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Southeastern Grocers is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute more than two million high-quality N95 masks to customers while supplies last.

SEG is committed to the equitable distribution of N95 masks to offer its local communities the highest level of personal protective equipment. The masks will begin arriving in the grocer’s pharmacy locations as early as Friday, Jan. 28.

Customers are encouraged to visit their neighborhood Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies to receive a free N95 mask to help further protect themselves, their loved ones and communities. N95 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to three masks per person, while supplies last.

In addition, the grocer continues to offer online appointments (preferred) and convenient walk-ups (as available) for all Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. SEG encourages eligible individuals to visit Fresco y Mas, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie for timely updates including available appointments, pharmacy locations, frequently asked questions and guidance to support the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The grocer continues to work diligently to keep appointment availability updated online in real time as additional vaccines are regularly received or due to cancellations.

The grocer encourages all customers to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping in stores.

This article originally appeared on the Tampa Patch