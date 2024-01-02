$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Texas; $34 million Lotto Texas sold at Austin H-E-B
One Texan's new year just got off to a fantastic start.
A lottery player from Laredo hit $2 million on a Powerball ticket Monday, according to Texas Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Murphy Express gas station in the city.
Powerball winning numbers
12-21-42-44-49, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
Who won the $842 million Powerball jackpot?
The lucky New Year's Day-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan, according to Powerball.com.
Where is Laredo, Texas?
Laredo is a city in Webb County, about 150 miles south of San Antonio. Its population was over 255,000 people in 2022, according to the U.S. Census.
More: Gold's Gym expands with third location; Cheezus bids farewell to Downtown after 3 years
Winning $34 million ticket sold at West Austin H-E-B
A winning $34 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold at an H-E-B on 7025 Village Center Drive in West Austin on Saturday, according to Texas Lottery.
The winning numbers for Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing were 6-7-23-34-37-50.
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: $2M Powerball ticket sold in Texas; $34M Lotto Texas sold at HEB