$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Texas; $34 million Lotto Texas sold at Austin H-E-B

This is a Texas Powerball ticket. The player has chosen the cash value option.

One Texan's new year just got off to a fantastic start.

A lottery player from Laredo hit $2 million on a Powerball ticket Monday, according to Texas Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Murphy Express gas station in the city.

Powerball winning numbers

12-21-42-44-49, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

Who won the $842 million Powerball jackpot?

The lucky New Year's Day-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Michigan, according to Powerball.com.

Where is Laredo, Texas?

Laredo is a city in Webb County, about 150 miles south of San Antonio. Its population was over 255,000 people in 2022, according to the U.S. Census.

Winning $34 million ticket sold at West Austin H-E-B

A winning $34 million Lotto Texas ticket was sold at an H-E-B on 7025 Village Center Drive in West Austin on Saturday, according to Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing were 6-7-23-34-37-50.

