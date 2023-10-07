$2 million Powerball winner bought ticket at Publix in Tallahassee, opted for lump sum

It's been months since a single ticket in California matched all five numbers plus the Powerball to win more than $1 billion.

While the winner has a year from the date of the drawing to collect the $1.08 billion prize, a secondary winner – $2 million! – from Tallahassee already cashed out.

As of Oct. 5, the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot winner has not been announced publicly. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas convenience store, which received a $1 million bonus commission, according to California Lottery officials.

Interestingly, the July 19, 2023, Powerball drawing produced 36 secondary winners, including five from Florida.

One ticket purchased from Las Palmitas Mini Market, 1205 Wall St., Los Angeles, matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. When the ticketholder claims their prize, they could take the $1.08 billion or opt for a one-time cash payment estimated to be about $558.1 million.

In addition to the $1.08 billion jackpot winner, this Powerball drawing saw $36 million in secondary wins.

The July 19, 2023, Powerball drawing resulted in three tickets matching five numbers plus the Power Play to win $2 million each in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

There were also more than 30 tickets across the country matching the $1 million Match 5 prize. Those tickets were purchased in California (7), Florida (4), Massachusettes (3), Maryland (2), New Jersey (2), New York (5), Texas (4), and one each in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The $2 million winning ticket was sold in Leon County, Florida. The winner opted for a “quick pick” rather than choosing the numbers.

Although Brevard County takes the top spot on Florida's list of luckiest counties, according to a story in the Naples Daily News, Leon County ranks in the 50th percentile among Florida's 67 counties.

The $1 million winning tickets, which matched all five numbers but not the Powerball, were sold in Sumter County, Pasco County, Indian River County and Clay County, Florida. Interestingly, three of the tickets were sold at grocery store.

Here's where the Florida winning tickets were sold:

Publix, 101 N. Blairstone Road, Tallahassee

Publix, 2135 Everglades Lane, The Villages

Smile Food Mart, 7502 U.S. 19 North, New Port Richey

Amoco, 9045 20th St., Vero Beach

Winn Dixie, 1339 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park

According to Powerball rules, "ticket expiration dates typically vary from 90 days to one year depending on the selling jurisdiction. The expiration date is often listed on the back of your ticket. If the expiration date is not listed, check with your lottery."

According to the California Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The $1.08 billion Powerball winner has until July 19, 2024 − one year from the drawing date − to claim the grand prize at California Lottery headquarters. In California, it is public record to know the identities of lottery winners.

The grand prize total made the "Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots" in the history of the game and the "Top 10 biggest lottery jackpots ever."

Prizes for the Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing.

To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

Because the drawing was held July 19, 2023, the deadline for a one-time, lump sum was Sept. 17, 2023. The deadline for annual payments would have been Jan. 15, 2024.

According to a Florida Lottery spokesperson, "All five of the $1 million and $2 million winners from the Powerball drawing held on July 19, 2023, have claimed their prizes. Pursuant to HB159, which went into effect on May 25, 2022, lottery winners who claim prizes of $250,000 or greater are temporarily exempt from having their name disclosed to the public for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner. Therefore, any media release issued will be after the abovementioned 90-day period."

It is public record to know about lottery winners in Florida, including identities, where the ticket was the sold and the amount of a prize. Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous.

