2 Milwaukee women plead guilty to hate crimes in attack on Muslim mothers in park

Two Milwaukee women now admit they attacked a group of a Muslim women in Cathedral Square Park last summer, and could be sentenced under hate-crime guidelines.

Online court records show Miracle Reed and Payton Smith each pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from the July 30 incident.

What were the charges?

Reed, 35, pleaded guilty to felony substantial battery intended to inflict bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Both charges included hate crime enhancements. Reed also pleaded guilty to bail jumping.

Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery, misdemeanor charges that also included hate crime enhancements.

DA's office got pressure from groups to consider hate crime enhancers

The pleas represent a major step toward the legal closure of a criminal case that local and national Muslim organizations argued needed to be prosecuted by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office as a hate crime.

Janan Najeeb, the president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Monday the incident resulted from hate speech aimed at Muslims that she says has ratcheted up in recent years.

"While these individuals have to be held responsible for their actions, we also have to hold responsible those people in power that continue to use racist, xenophobic language that affects others," Najeeb said.

Here's what happened, according to prosecutors

Four women, all wearing hijabs, were at the downtown Milwaukee park with several children when one of them noticed two other women giving them "dirty looks."

The pair approached the group and exclaimed they were "going to defend our own kind," and eventually things became physical.

One of the victims was put into a headlock and punched. Another was struck in the back of the head. Both victims reported their hijabs had been removed from their heads.

Reed and Smith were in custody Monday at the Milwaukee County Jail. Sentencing is schedule for Feb. 23.

A judge in September denied Reed's request to have her bail reduced from $10,000.

“We welcome the guilty pleas for this vicious and hateful assault targeting Muslim women,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said in a statement Monday. “No one should be subjected to attacks on the basis of their faith or religious attire.”

