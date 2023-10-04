2 minutes early? Americans react to emergency alert test with tweets, jokes, fake warnings

After days of buildup and tips on when it was coming, what it meant and how to stop it, the Nationwide Emergency Alert Test sounded on phones across the land.

Two minutes earlier than scheduled. And Americans were quick to point it out. Often.

A national alert was sent at 2:18 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, to devices across the U.S. Its message? “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. The purpose is to maintain and improve alert and warning capabilities at the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial levels and to evaluate the nation's public alert and warning capabilities. No action is required by the public."

Previous reporting was meant to inform readers that the emergency test alert would happen at 2:20 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Though the message was sent only once and lasted for about a minute, after the nationwide test, social media users shared screengrabs of their homescreens, what they were doing and how the test affected them. Here's a compilation of tweets and photos about the #NationalAlert and #emergencytestalert from Twitter.

Good to know that my notification of the impending nuclear strike has an error of +/- 5 mins https://t.co/BjYgc1bLVU — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 4, 2023

the federal government after ringing the alert two minutes early ☠️pic.twitter.com/LRdPHXSlPq — ` zeeko (@zeekodatjit) October 4, 2023

the national test alert coming through two minutes early https://t.co/OtELpnqMrE — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) October 4, 2023

Everybody when the National alert system went off two minutes early #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/vegtUlXCN3 — Cristian (@CrizzlyBur) October 4, 2023

Interviews with Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole were interrupted

The national alert system was going wild during Demeco Ryans press conference 😂



(🎥: @Djbienaime) pic.twitter.com/6qBGNoRuHv — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 4, 2023

Jordan Poole was talking with the media when the national emergency alert was sent out and knew what it was right away 😂. pic.twitter.com/cnytaEtgFa — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) October 4, 2023

You can always rely on the government to lie to you.



The National Alert went off Two minutes early. pic.twitter.com/pvAYzRiVbj — Electric Beard (@ElectricBeard_) October 4, 2023

For most, the emergency test alert was just startling

me with AirPods in after that national alert pic.twitter.com/6GZZzfAzg9 — V (@vctoriadenise) October 4, 2023

This national alert…. pic.twitter.com/cdfciiQe1q — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 4, 2023

the way that national alert text startled me pic.twitter.com/O767lTe6Ro — Hey, La'Rhonda❕ (@RarityJay) October 4, 2023

that national emergency alert pic.twitter.com/FtJ61vZd2P — 𖤐 (@antifrosting) October 4, 2023

(VOLUME WARNING) happy national alert test pic.twitter.com/OEiqr0gAq4 — louis (@alfdefolf) October 4, 2023

Me as I was enjoying my meditation when the National Test alert came on. pic.twitter.com/l3gSplkdS8 — Amy (@Fun__Harris) October 4, 2023

national test alarm ringing in the middle of the library pic.twitter.com/XDP4lKW8gI — graduate of sukunaology (@sukunaphd) October 4, 2023

No one:

Not a soul:

Government National Alert Test: pic.twitter.com/5bm05KCsNW — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) October 4, 2023

national alert went off in the car while connected to the aux pic.twitter.com/itfWA4wbQr — jimby 👽✨🍄🍒 (@JimbyVEVO) October 4, 2023

And some people seemingly got a different emergency test alert than we did

Did anyone else get this national alert???😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xjY6jsimla — Brandöˣ 🔪 (@HAZYBANKZ) October 4, 2023

Not sure they needed a national alert for this but.... pic.twitter.com/LSju23tHNx — erin alyce (@herooine) October 4, 2023

so nice of the ducks to make it a national alert!! pic.twitter.com/fa58pqfMZZ — sav 🍁 (@savnhl) October 4, 2023

And, of course, the zombification began after the national alert system test

DramaAlert can confirm that 0 people have turned into a zombie due to the national alert system test. pic.twitter.com/3ay5gQ4Cgl — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 4, 2023

this year’s national emergency test alert was brought to you by THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER pic.twitter.com/Js9brdhDq2 — Jared Gilman as “Billy the Puppet” (@realJaredGilman) October 4, 2023

Mind control has been activated at 2:20 EST, 6:30 pm Z-Time. Consider yourself destroyed. Various batteries have exploded. Chinese sub destroyed in 114.220. Coordinate identification at NATIONAL ALERT level. pic.twitter.com/OOzRAGdZL8 — KONMAK THE USURPER (@K0NMoK) October 4, 2023

The national alert system activated and I didn’t turn into a zontvdnsmdmgnejwns BRAINS LIKE AND RETWEET FOR EAT BRAINS — Michael Meir Saltzman (@JustAddSaltz) October 4, 2023

Frankly disappointed the National Wireless Emergency Alert System didn’t turn me into a 5G zombie - was really looking forward to not having to make decisions ever again — Stentorian Historian (@AdroitlyAbsurd) October 4, 2023

Remember the last time they tested the national alert service and the Trump administration didn’t warn us beforehand? pic.twitter.com/rCBVhi2nzp — Lancaster: The one to watch for AJ (@lancaster_aj) October 4, 2023

This is how it’s going to look when the national alert goes off and the microchips in the vaccine activate pic.twitter.com/ZeMks8WVgk — Rippley (@thangoileddown) October 4, 2023

So are we zombies yet? Cause it just occurred to me that if I have to eat brains around here, I’m gonna be REALLY hungry. #NationalAlert pic.twitter.com/1JoTF4Ghif — Tulsa Queen (@AC_NoChill) October 4, 2023

Since #emergencytestalert and #NationalAlert have been trending, some companies joined in on the buzz topic

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Emergency alert at 2:18 Wednesday. Best photos from Twitter, social