2 missing after group went over Virginia dam

WASHINGTON — After Lenny Pozner’s 6-year-old son Noah died at Sandy Hook, the father briefly contemplated showing the world the damage an AR-15-style rifle did to his child. His first thought: “It would move some people, change some minds.” His second: “Not my kid.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Grief and anger over two horrific mass shootings in Texas and New York only 10 days apart have stirred an old debate: Would disseminating graphic images of the results of gun