2 Monaca police officers on paid leave after man dies in custody

Two Monaca police officers are on paid leave as state police in Beaver County investigate a man’s death.

Keenan Anderson of Aliquippa died over the weekend when he suffered a medical emergency after being taken into custody. He has a wife and two kids and his family said he didn’t deserve to die this way.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Man stunned by police in Beaver County dies after being taken into custody

His mother-in-law said he was in his 40s, a loving person and their family is heartbroken.

“We are all devastated because of the tragedy,” said Hallie Dorsett.

According to the Beaver County district attorney Dave Lozier, Monaca police were called to Front Street early Saturday morning and confronted Anderson who was damaging homes and cars.

Lozier said Anderson was ranting like he was on drugs or in a mental health event.

Police officers used a stun gun to control Anderson, cuffed him and then put him in an ambulance to be evaluated.

After officers left, Anderson suffered a medical emergency, paramedics performed CPR and he died at a local hospital.

His mother-in-law wishes the officers handled the situation differently.

“The problem is when he was being confronted, the person who had the power who was supposed to bring peace, did not,” said Dorsett. “The persons who could turn the scenario around, he would be in the hospital getting help.”

The DA said the autopsy revealed no sign of trauma. Forsenic test results will take about six to eight weeks. Right now, state police are handling this case.

“I just hope everybody does their job and do it honestly,” said Dorsett.

The district attorney said the officers were put on paid leave for three days per protocol and then beaver state police will interview the officers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Pennsylvania Woman shot, killed in Braddock identified; police say incident started as neighborhood dispute Woman found dead at Mon Wharf VIDEO: Local advocate working to find kidney for her son, raise awareness for others in similar situations DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts