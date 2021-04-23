2 Monroe students punished after video re-enacting murder of George Floyd

Apr. 23—Two Monroe Schools' students who made a social media video depicting the murder of George Floyd are being disciplined, school officials said.

Monroe officials said the video was posted online Thursday and has since been removed, but images from the student's re-enactment of Floyd's death, which was ruled by a jury this week to be a murder by a Minneapolis police officer, remained on social media.

Monroe Superintendent Kathy Demers sent a notice to school parents and said, "When high school administrators became aware of the video, an investigation began immediately."

"Although we cannot disclose what disciplinary actions are being taken, please know we will not tolerate these inappropriate behaviors and actions in our schools," said Demers.

One of the still images shared online, allegedly from the two Monroe students' video, shows two white males re-enacting the death in police custody of Floyd — an African American — by white police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was recorded last year kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest while he laid face down on a Minneapolis street.

"The trial and verdict in the death of George Floyd have created a variety of emotions — anxiety, fear, and anger. As educators, it is our responsibility to support and empower students through these challenging times," wrote Demers.

"One of our core beliefs as a district is that caring relationships must be anchored in honesty, empathy and respect. We commit to fostering an inclusive educational environment where each person, student, and staff, feel a sense of belonging and are treated with dignity regardless of skin color, gender, sexual identity or orientation, religion, ability or disability," said Demers.

When asked about the status of the school district's investigation into the incident, Demers told the Journal-News: "We do not have any further information to share at this time."

The Journal-News will report more as details become available.