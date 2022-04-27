2-month-old missing boy found safe as court orders child into state custody, police say

UPDATE: The toddler was found safe Wednesday in Jacksonville and is in the custody of the state Department of Children and Families.

FORT PIERCE — State law enforcement officials issued a missing child alert for a 2-month-old boy after a court order to take the child into state custody, according to Fort Pierce police Tuesday.

Listed as “endangered,” Azzan Mayan Lisby has been missing since his Feb. 16 day of birth, according to records and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alert.

Azzan last was seen in the area of the 1700 block of North 12th Street in Fort Pierce, according to the FDLE. He might be in the company of Robert Lisby, 41, and Joy Tyler, 39, FDLE stated.

Fort Pierce police Sgt. Charles Donnon said Tuesday his agency is in an investigation regarding Azzan’s parents, identified as Lisby and Tyler, “in reference to some concerns with the children that they've had prior.”

They might be in a 2017 gray Dodge Durango with a Florida license plate of PETC97, according to the alert.

Donnon said police were contacted by the state Department of Children and Families, which he said got a court order to taken Azzan into custody “due to prior cases that have been against the parents.”

“We put the child as missing to assist in that and we're working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in locating the child now,” Donnon said.

Donnon said officials would not categorize the incident as parental abduction, noting DCF obtained the court order because of prior incidents involving other children and the parents.

“That's why we went ahead and listed the child as missing for them so that we could get it into the system,” Donnon said. “FDLE has gotten involved and they're assisting us in locating the child so that the child can be taken into custody under that judge's order.”

Donnon said investigators suspect the three are in the Jacksonville area.

“We have no reason to believe that the child is being harmed at this time,” he said.

Lisby and Tyler lived in Fort Pierce, Donnon said, but their apartment lease ended.

Those with information are asked to contact FDLE or police at 772-465-5770 or 911.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The 2-month-old boy is missing, listed 'endangered' from Fort Pierce