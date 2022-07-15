2-month-old died with cocaine in system, Georgia cops say. Parents are now charged

The parents of a two-month-old baby who died in September with cocaine in his system have now been charged with murder, according to Georgia authorities.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers arrested the parents Wednesday, July 13, after charging them with felony murder in the death of their son, according to a July 15 news release.

In Sept. 2021, the department responded to a call for an unresponsive baby at a home in west Atlanta, the release says. The two-month-old boy was not conscious or breathing when police arrived.

After being transported to Hugh Spalding Hospital in Atlanta, the infant was pronounced dead. Further investigation revealed that the baby had cocaine in his system when he died, according to the department’s release.

Officers say they transported the parents to Fulton County Jail. County jail records show they were both charged with second-degree murder and child cruelty.

