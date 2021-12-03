2-month-old killed by father as mother was hospitalized with COVID, Oklahoma cops say

A 25-year-old man is charged with murder after Oklahoma officials accused him of causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son who was born prematurely.

The alleged abuse by Colten Thompson occurred as the boy’s mother, who is Thompson’s girlfriend, was hospitalized at the Stillwater Medical Center due to COVID-19 complications, court records show.

Thompson is accused of injuring the baby at a Pawnee home on Nov. 28, two days after his girlfriend was admitted to the hospital. The baby suffered two different brain bleeds, a skull fracture and brain swelling, according to findings from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The boy’s mother told investigators Thompson did not have a bond with the child and that he did not do well with children. She would call Thompson every hour to check on their son, according to an affidavit.

Thompson said he “became frustrated and irritated” early Nov. 28 when the baby was crying and inconsolable, police said.

“(The baby) was in his bouncer on the floor in the living room. Thompson grabbed (the baby) with one hand and pulled (the baby) up from his bouncer,” officials said. “This caused (the baby’s) head to go back very quickly.”

Thompson dropped the child on the bed and noticed he had stopped breathing, according to court records, which said he did not call 911, but instead called his girlfriend.

The boy’s grandmother called 911 after Thompson told his girlfriend the baby “was not acting right,” officials said. The boy’s mother described Thompson as having anger issues, court documents show, but said she could not find anyone else to watch the child when she was admitted to the hospital.

First responders found the child in cardiac arrest and not breathing. He was taken to the same hospital as his mother and had to be intubated, according to the affidavit.

Thompson told police he also struck the baby in the face with his open right hand Nov. 28, officials said. He said he only struck his son once that day, but admitted he did so five to 10 times in the preceding three to four weeks, according to the court records.

Story continues

Officials said in the affidavit the baby was born eight weeks early and spent more than a month in the neonatal ICU before coming home in early November. The timing of the baby coming home lines up with the start of the alleged abuse.

The baby’s injuries were the result of “abusive head trauma,” state officials said, and a child abuse specialist said his bruising was consistent with the father’s story.

The baby died Nov. 30 after being flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Thompson faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse, state officials said.

“For that little two-month-old, we’re going to make sure he has justice,” OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman told KOTV.

Thompson was booked into the Pawnee County Jail and his bail has been set at $1 million.

Baby found face-down on sidewalk after dad runs from crash scene, Tennessee cops say

Dad left child to die in burning car to avoid police, SC cops say. He’s going to prison

Mom, boyfriend charged after boy’s body found in home with abandoned kids, TX cops say