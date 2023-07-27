2-month-old missing from Pueblo West found safe; parents both arrested

A 2-month-old girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after her parents took her from a family member’s home in Pueblo West has been found safe and both of her parents have been arrested.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced just before 10:45 a.m. Thursday that Elsy Ardolino, who was reported missing and endangered Wednesday, “has been located and is safe.”

Her father, Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35, was arrested overnight Wednesday; her mother, Ashley Ardolino, 39, was taken into custody Thursday. Police said Thursday in a news release that both individuals were wanted on “multiple warrants unrelated to (taking Elsy Ardolino.)"

The PCSO stated Wednesday that Elsy Ardolino had been living with a family member in Pueblo West after her mother allegedly made “disturbing statements” and requested another family member take custody of the child.

In Thursday's news release, the sheriff’s office reported Ardolino had made statements intending to “hurt the baby” before telling the family member to care for her.

On Tuesday, the family member reported to the sheriff's office that Novelo-Rojas and Ashley Ardolino had driven down from Denver to visit. They reportedly got into an argument with the family member and then left the home with Elsy Ardolino.

Elsy Ardolino had been in the family member’s care “for the past month” according to the PCSO.

Novelo-Rojas and Ashley Ardolino allegedly came to Pueblo West in a green GMC Yukon XL that the sheriff’s office said may have been stolen. That Yukon was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

Novelo-Rojas was being held without bond at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver as of Thursday morning. Ardolino had not yet been booked into jail as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for additional information. The agency's news release stated, “more information will be released as it becomes available.”

