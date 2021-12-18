2-month undercover operation leads to arrest of accused Fort Myers drug dealer

A Fort Myers man is facing multiple felony drug charges after a two-month undercover operation by the Fort Myers police.

Vice/narcotics detectives and the SWAT team arrested Joe "Chico" Ferguson, 24, when they served a narcotics search warrant on Alderman Street in Fort Myers.

According to a news release, detectives discovered the following:

Crack and powder cocaine

Crystal methamphetamine

MDMA (ecstasy) pills

Fentanyl

Stoeger 9mm handgun (which had been reported stolen in Lee County)

Drug paraphernalia to include digital scales, baggies, and a cylinder press

$919 in cash.

Vice/narcotics detectives bought crack cocaine from Ferguson several times during the investigation.

Ferguson's arrest comes four months after a jury found him not guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery stemming from a 2019 drive-by shooting that left three people injured.

He remained in custody in the Lee County Jail on Saturday with a $96,000 bond. Charges include three counts of selling cocaine, three counts of cocaine possession with intent to sell, possession of MDMA/methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due in court Jan. 18.

