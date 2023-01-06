2 more arrested, charged in Maxton murder

Jan. 6—MAXTON — An investigation into the homicide of a Maxton man has led to the arrest of the victim's neighbor and a second suspect, who both face murder charges.

Kobe O. Mobley of Maxton and Xavier Jones of Pembroke have both been taken into custody in connection to the death of Darrell D. Locklear, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. They were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Previously in the investigation, Joseph N. Locklear of Maxton had also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, sheriff's office deputies responded to a residence located in the 70 block of Corey Road Maxton in reference to an individual shot. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Mobley was arrested on Wednesday by Robeson County Sheriff's Office. In addition to the previously-listed charges, Mobley is also charged with three counts of larceny of motor vehicle and one count of felony conspiracy.

Jones was taken into custody by investigators late Thursday afternoon.

Mobley and Jones were placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, joining Locklear who is also being held in the detention center with no bond.

"This was an intentional pre-planned criminal act of violence that turned out horribly," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

"Thanks to great investigative work of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide/Crime Scene Divisions and assistance from Fayetteville Police Department Forensics Unit/Firearms Section, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Robeson County District Attorney's Office, we were able to establish suspects quickly in hopes of bringing some semblance of closure to the family of the victim in this case," Wilkins added.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.