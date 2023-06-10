2 more arrested and charged in Meadowlake Park mass shooting that injured 11, sheriff says

Two more people have arrested in a connection with a mass shooting at Meadowlake Park that injured nearly a dozen people at a post-prom party in April.

Sincere Boatwright, 21, and Mayar Kual, 19, were charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Information that investigators have received from the community has been instrumental in helping to identify the people involved in the case, the sheriff’s department said.

The two men are the fourth and fifth people arrested in the case.

Christopher Pearson, 18, was also charged with 11 counts of attempted murder late last month for his alleged role in the shooting. The sheriff’s department said investigators could place Pearson at the park with a gun in his hand.

Two teenagers, who names have not been released by law enforcement, were also arrested in connection to the case.

In the early hours of April 29, gunfire broke out at what was apparently a post-prom party at Meadowlake Park off of Wilson Boulevard in northwest Columbia. Nine people were struck by bullets and another two were injured by the stampede that followed. One girl was hit by a car and another person suffered a hand injury. The victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 20 years old, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation of the mass shooting isn’t over yet and that more arrests are expected.

“We’re not done. This is still very much an active investigation,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release. “If you were there that night and you fired a gun, we will find you.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.