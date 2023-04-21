2 more arrested in connection to January 2022 shooting death, on capital murder warrants

Two people were arrested on capital murder warrants Thursday in connection to a January 2022 shooting death investigation in Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Thursday, April 20, Amarillo Police Homicide Detectives obtained two warrants for capital murder in connection to the death of Jeremie Ray Gomez around Jan. 25, 2022. Officers had found Gomez's body with a gunshot wound, inside a residence on north Williams Street.

Joel Marquez, 37, was arrested Thursday at southwest 10th Avenue and Bryan Street, and Corrina Ramos, 25, was arrested in the 5700 block of Wabash Street. Both were booked into the Potter County Detention Center on their warrants.

As previously reported, on Feb. 9, 2022, APD Homicide Detectives obtained a murder warrant for Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua, 20. She was located by APD SWAT members in the 3600 block of Rio Grande and arrested. She was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

On Jan. 25, 2022, at about 9:35 p.m., Amarillo officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call in the 900 block of south Buchanan Street. A woman at that location said her boyfriend had been shot, but she didn't know the address.

Officers followed her to the 700 block of north Williams Street, where inside a residence at that location officers found Gomez, 36, dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

